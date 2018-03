VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Leeker’s Family Foods in Valley Center has announced it will be closing.

According to Ark Valley News, the owner of the beloved story, Chris Steindler, announced the store will close in mid to late April.

Steindler said the closure comes after failed negotiations on the terms of the lease of the building.

Leeker’s has been a grocery store in Valley Center since 1968.

Ark Valley News reports the Leeker’s in Park City will remain open.