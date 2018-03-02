Texas EquuSearch team to be in Wichita to search for Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Texas group will be in Wichita to continue the search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

Tim Miller, Founder and Director of Texas EquuSearch, said a group of members was leaving Texas today and will search for Lucas on Saturday. The search location hasn’t been determined.

It has been nearly weeks since Lucas was last seen. He was wearing a gray t-shirt with a bear on it, black sweat pants and socks. Lucas was missing several teeth and has silver caps on his remaining teeth.

Police said the tip line is still open if you have any information on Lucas’ whereabouts. It is 316-383-4461.

