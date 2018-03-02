Students camping out in ‘Marshallville’ for WSU, Cincinnati game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In about 36 hours, Wichita State will be taking the court at Koch Arena for the final time this season.

Sunday’s game isn’t just senior night, the winner of the game will be crowned champion of the AAC.

Fans are gearing up for the game at “Marshallville.” About eight tents are already up at the popular spot and more than a dozen people or so are prepping to get the best seat they can for the big game.

“It is more of a rush as soon as you get in you are sprinting to your seats and trying to get first row,” explained Brianna Apple, Shocker fan.

There may not be a huge crowd yet, but some who are already camped out say the true fans come out on Day 1, so Shocker fans, you’ve been challenged.