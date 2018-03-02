Several crews battle grass fire in Harvey County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County crews assisted Harvey County fire crews with a grass fire Friday afternoon. The fire was located in the 7800 block of SE 36th.

So far, one outbuilding was destroyed in the fire. Firefighters were able to save a home.

The National Weather Service says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to fires.

KSN’s John Asebes is at the scene. Look for the latest updates on KSN and KSN.com.

