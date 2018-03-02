Plenty of buzz, excitement as Shockers head into regular season finale on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – The Wichita State Shockers will play their final regular season game of the year at home on Sunday.

The game will not only celebrate the six seniors on the team but also give the Shockers a chance at the American Athletic Conference title.

With a lot of excitement swirling around the big game, many students, fans and even local businesses are already getting amped up and ready.

Shocker fan Scott Bartu is gearing up for Sunday’s big game.

Bartu, a Wichita State graduate from 1988 says it will be the first game he’s gone to this season.

“I understand tickets are through the roof, I can’t even imagine, I know there is a waiting list, I looked into that,” said Bartu.

The overall excitement and hype surrounding the big game has also translated into big business for those, like Tad’s Locker Room.

“In the past 10 days, it has ticked up almost 40-percent, so it has been really healthy, it’s been a really good thing,” said Tad Snarenberger, Owner of Tad’s Locker Room. “It doesn’t hurt the fact that Sunday is supposed to be a yellow out, so a lot of people who would normally wear black or white, they’re coming in to get a yellow shirt,” added Snarenberger.

Over at WSU on Friday, the topic of this weekend’s game and even the game Thursday night against UCF was a big deal.

Several prospective students were talking about Shocker hoops at the Community College Day event inside the Rhatigan Student Center.

“It has helped us to start conversations with them, they say they were watching the game and they were on the edge of their seat like I was,” said Bobby Gandu, Director at the Office of Admissions.

Gandu says that helps spark more interest in the university itself.

“What I think has happened is we have benefited from attention regionally and nationally, more people are aware of the brand that is Wichita State,” said Gandu.

As for the Shockers showdown with the Cincinnati Bearcats, everyone agrees, the atmosphere inside the arena should be electric.

“Charles Koch Arena gets really loud during those games, but I expect it to just be more loud and out of control and just everybody rooting on the Shockers,” said Laura Schaar, Freshman at Wichita State.

For those still looking to get a ticket to the game on Sunday, the tickets are getting pretty pricey.

KSN checked StubHub this evening and tickets are going anywhere a hundred dollars, up to almost five hundred dollars.