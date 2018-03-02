Missouri man already charged in 3 deaths indicted in 3 more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A man already charged with killing three people in the Kansas City area has been indicted by a grand jury in three other killings.

Jackson County prosecutors said Friday that 23-year-old Frederick Demond Scott of Kansas City was indicted in the deaths of three men who were shot in surprise attacks close to hiking and biking trails in south Kansas City. Scott was charged in August in the deaths of two men and a woman.

The Kansas City Star reports all five of the male victims were shot, mostly from behind, in apparently unprovoked attacks. The one woman killed was homeless. She was found dead inside a tent in woods in nearby Grandview.

The killings all happened within a year, from August 2016 to August 2017.

