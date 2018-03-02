Mental health expert: mental illness and gun violence don’t go together

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – How do you judge who should and shouldn’t be allowed to get a weapon?

The Florida school shooting in February has sparked a national conversation about gun control and who should have access to weapons. Some have said guns should be off limits to people with a mental illness, however the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas said it strongly disagrees.

“We know statistically that people with mental illness are much more likely to be a victim of a violent crime than a perpetrator of a violent crime and so when we hear these things we start thinking about further stigma and less treatment for people,” said Mary Jones, the President and CEO of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said one in four Americans have a mental illness. The term mental illness covers a wide range of things like anxiety, depression and ADHD.

Jones said it’s unfair for people to say everyone who has a mental illness is too dangerous to own a gun.

“When we are seeking to understand how a violent crime happens, when a school shooting occurs, the easiest thing to do is to pinpoint a single thing, like that person has a mental health issue,” Jones said. “It’s really difficult because what you really see is an association that doesn’t need to be an association.”

Since the Florida shooting, President Donald Trump has said there is a need to improve school safety. He has also called for stricter gun laws.

“We’re going to be doing very strong background checks, very strong emphasis on the mental health of somebody and we are going to do plenty of other things,” said President Trump during an interview this week.

“One of the things we need to look at is not a particular segment of people who need to get a gun, for example, people with mental illness, but look at factors that might be critical factors in their lives. For example, histories of criminal records or histories of criminal violence. That would be far more pertinent information than a diagnosis,” Jones said.

Jones added she’s glad the conversation about mental health is happening, however she’d rather the conversation be about treatment.

“If we are going to start talking about people with mental illness, then let’s talk about it and let’s talk about access to care and funding treatment and funding prevention and intervention and early intervention because we know those are things that provide successful outcomes for people with mental illness,” she said.