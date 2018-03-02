McPherson County emergency radios experiencing some dead spots in coverage

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson County has very good coverage for almost all of its 900 square miles, when it comes to emergency hand-held radio coverage.

But there remain some dead spots, and that’s a real concern for some 911 leaders in the county.

“The system was installed in 1993,” says 911 Director, Julie McClure. “But it’s a 23-year-old system. It’s old technology.”

McClure says the dead spots in some areas is a huge concern now that grass fire season is here.

“There are some coverage issues in parts of the county with terrain and the way the system was built and populations have expanded into rural areas,” explains McClure. “Keeping coverage in those areas is a big obstacle and a priority right now.”

KSN asked McClure if a firefighter or two, alone in rural areas, could face a life or death situation where their radios do not get through.

“You bet that’s a concern. Huge,” says McCLure.

Two county commissioners confirmed they are ready to take bids on a new system. McClure says the system specs would add new software, and change the number of radio towers on parts of the system from three, to four.

“But, will it be approved?” asks McClure.

Fire Chief Jeff Deal in McPherson did not want to talk specifically about radio dead spots in rural areas. But he did confirm the city trucks do go out into rural areas to run “mutual aid” when they get big grass fires.

“Of course, radio communication is just so vital, not only for talking to dispatch, but for command decisions,” said Deal. “If we have trucks at one part of a fire, we need to be able to communicate effectively where the other crews need to be. Especially in rural areas with mutual aid.”

Deal said McPherson county fire departments do a spectacular job of communicating and offering mutual aid. And, he says, the fire danger this year is a huge concern so they will double down on keeping the lines of communication open with other departments.

But Deal also mentioned the phrase “fuel load” several times while talking to KSN.

“The grass is a heavy fuel load. The grass… it has grown tall and it is standing straight up. Nothing’s laid over from a hard winter,” explains Deal. “No heavy snow, so it’s all standing straight up. And it doesn’t take anything to dry it out. And a fire? It will run through that top like it’s going out of style and then there’s plenty of stuff underneath and it’s, it’s just not going to be good.”

As fire crews throughout the county prep for wildfires, McPherson County commissioners say they will have a first bid to look for a new radio system on March 19.

“This is something we simply need, and I feel passionately about it,” says McClure.

McClure said again there is great coverage inside the city of McPherson. And they have worked hard over the years to ensure dead spots for radios get some coverage. But she also says there is a sense of frustration in the county that firefighter lives could be in jeopardy with some radio dead spots.

“Absolutely. On any call that is a fear,” says McClure. “Radio coverage. Radio malfunction. I mean it’s a 23-year-old system, so…”

County commissioners will look at the first Request For Proposal on the 19th and they have other bids they will consider.