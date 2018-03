WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Five Heights Falcons football players put the pen to the dotted line today, and confirmed their plans for playing football next year.

Keshawn Howell and DeJuan Scott will play at Central Missouri, Dalen Williams will play at Butler Community College, JaVeon Johnson will play at Coffeyville Community College, and Courtez Orange will play at Benedictine College.

Friends and family members packed Heights High School to help celebrate the special occasion.