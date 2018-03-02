Friday Night High School Basketball highlights and scores

Eisenhower, Bishop Carroll, and Salina Central boys’ basketball were all among the teams that punched their ticket to state tonight.

Here are some other scores from around Kansas:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 2A Sub-State

Semifinal

Bennington 61, Republic County 55

Burlingame 52, Olpe 46

Central Plains 55, Pratt Skyline 19

Hillsboro 61, Moundridge 50

Hoxie 83, Hill City 36

Inman 37, Berean Academy 29

Johnson-Stanton County 58, Hodgeman County 40

Lyndon 39, Jackson Heights 32

Macksville 67, Ness City 52

Maranatha Academy 76, Yates Center 68

Pittsburg Colgan 65, KC Christian 48

Plainville 81, St. Francis 75

Salina Sacred Heart 67, Smith Center 27

Sedan 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 29

Spearville 47, Meade 38

West Elk 61, Medicine Lodge 49

Class 4A Division 1 Sub-state

Semifinal

Andover Central 78, Rose Hill 49

Arkansas City 65, Wellington 34

Augusta 71, Mulvane 49

Basehor-Linwood 60, Atchison 25

Bishop Miege 68, Eudora 36

Bonner Springs 65, KC Sumner 59

Buhler 57, Hays 52

Circle 55, Abilene 53

Coffeyville 61, Winfield 41

Independence 60, Fort Scott 49

KC Piper 57, Tonganoxie 39

Labette County 61, Chanute 49

McPherson 75, Ulysses 32

Paola 47, Ottawa 42, 2OT

Spring Hill 41, Louisburg 33

Wamego 51, El Dorado 45

Class 4A Division II Sub-State

Semifinal

Andale 46, Wichita Collegiate 41

Anderson County 70, Osawatomie 31

Baxter Springs 60, Columbus 47

Burlington 87, Baldwin 69

Chapman 60, Concordia 58

Frontenac 61, Iola 43

Girard 68, Prairie View 56

Holcomb 63, Pratt 27

Larned 62, Hugoton 56

Marysville 64, Holton 42

Parsons 55, Galena 42

Rock Creek 64, Clay Center 52

Santa Fe Trail 65, KC Bishop Ward 48

Smoky Valley 73, Nickerson 50

Topeka Hayden 71, Jefferson West 41

Wichita Trinity 63, Clearwater 31

Class 5A East Sub-state 1

Championship

Pittsburg 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 54, OT

Class 5A East Sub-state 2

Championship

KC Schlagle 61, Olathe West 50

Class 5A East Sub-state 3

Championship

Mill Valley 64, KC Wyandotte 63

Class 5A East Sub-state 4

Championship

Topeka Seaman 69, DeSoto 52

Class 5A West Sub-state 1

Championship

Goddard-Eisenhower 57, Andover 44

Class 5A West Sub-state 2

Championship

Wichita Heights 44, Emporia 36

Class 5A West Sub-state 3

Championship

Salina Central 40, Maize 30

Class 5A West Sub-state 4

Championship

Wichita Bishop Carroll 49, Topeka West 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A Division 1 Sub-State

Semifinal

Caldwell 56, Pretty Prairie 41

Chase County 46, Centre 33

Clifton-Clyde 47, Washington County 44

Frankfort 48, Centralia 37

Greeley County 61, South Central 13

Hanover 75, Pike Valley 29

Little River 44, Lakeside 37

Rawlins County 65, Triplains-Brewster 51

Rural Vista 56, Flinthills 40

South Gray 52, Minneola 34

Southern Coffey 41, Chetopa 28

St. Paul 55, Lebo 29

Stockton 48, Dighton 42

Valley Falls 54, Doniphan West 30

Class 1A Division II Sub-State

Semifinal

Axtell 52, Wetmore 25

Bucklin 59, Ashland 43

Cunningham 46, Argonia 36

Hartford 61, Marais des Cygnes Valley 17

Hutchinson Central Christian 37, Elyria Christian 28

Moscow 39, Rolla 19

Northern Valley 70, Logan 46

Otis-Bison 47, Ingalls 38

Quinter 67, Pawnee Heights 38

South Barber 52, South Haven 40

Waverly 55, Crest 49

Wheatland-Grinnell 48, Cheylin 38

Class 3A Sub-State

Semifinal

Caney Valley 41, Southeast 38

Erie 48, Cherryvale 30

Eureka 68, Humboldt 52

Garden Plain 42, Cheney 31

Haven 53, Halstead 37

Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Riley County 38

Hesston 48, Sterling 46

Kingman 64, Conway Springs 34

Nemaha Central 48, Sabetha 36

Norton 47, Cimarron 23

Pleasant Ridge 45, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 35

Royal Valley 34, St. Mary’s 31

Russell 52, Beloit 49

Scott City 37, Colby 28

Wellsville 63, Council Grove 44

Class 6A East Sub-State 1

Championship

Olathe East 50, Blue Valley 33

Class 6A East Sub-State 2

Championship

Olathe South 53, Lawrence 47

Class 6A East Sub-State 3

Championship

BV North 51, Gardner-Edgerton 34

Class 6A East Sub-State 4

Championship

SM Northwest 48, Olathe Northwest 46, OT

Class 6A West Sub-State 1

Championship

Wichita South 42, Wichita Northwest 32

Class 6A West Sub-State 2

Championship

Derby 71, Dodge City 17

Class 6A West Sub-State 3

Championship

Manhattan 49, Hutchinson 40

Class 6A West Sub-State 4

Championship

Washburn Rural 56, Wichita East 35