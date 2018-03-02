Friday Night High School Basketball highlights and scores

Eisenhower, Bishop Carroll, and Salina Central boys’ basketball were all among the teams that punched their ticket to state tonight.
Here are some other scores from around Kansas:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A Sub-State
Semifinal
Bennington 61, Republic County 55
Burlingame 52, Olpe 46
Central Plains 55, Pratt Skyline 19
Hillsboro 61, Moundridge 50
Hoxie 83, Hill City 36
Inman 37, Berean Academy 29
Johnson-Stanton County 58, Hodgeman County 40
Lyndon 39, Jackson Heights 32
Macksville 67, Ness City 52
Maranatha Academy 76, Yates Center 68
Pittsburg Colgan 65, KC Christian 48
Plainville 81, St. Francis 75
Salina Sacred Heart 67, Smith Center 27
Sedan 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 29
Spearville 47, Meade 38
West Elk 61, Medicine Lodge 49
Class 4A Division 1 Sub-state
Semifinal
Andover Central 78, Rose Hill 49
Arkansas City 65, Wellington 34
Augusta 71, Mulvane 49
Basehor-Linwood 60, Atchison 25
Bishop Miege 68, Eudora 36
Bonner Springs 65, KC Sumner 59
Buhler 57, Hays 52
Circle 55, Abilene 53
Coffeyville 61, Winfield 41
Independence 60, Fort Scott 49
KC Piper 57, Tonganoxie 39
Labette County 61, Chanute 49
McPherson 75, Ulysses 32
Paola 47, Ottawa 42, 2OT
Spring Hill 41, Louisburg 33
Wamego 51, El Dorado 45
Class 4A Division II Sub-State
Semifinal
Andale 46, Wichita Collegiate 41
Anderson County 70, Osawatomie 31
Baxter Springs 60, Columbus 47
Burlington 87, Baldwin 69
Chapman 60, Concordia 58
Frontenac 61, Iola 43
Girard 68, Prairie View 56
Holcomb 63, Pratt 27
Larned 62, Hugoton 56
Marysville 64, Holton 42
Parsons 55, Galena 42
Rock Creek 64, Clay Center 52
Santa Fe Trail 65, KC Bishop Ward 48
Smoky Valley 73, Nickerson 50
Topeka Hayden 71, Jefferson West 41
Wichita Trinity 63, Clearwater 31
Class 5A East Sub-state 1
Championship
Pittsburg 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 54, OT
Class 5A East Sub-state 2
Championship
KC Schlagle 61, Olathe West 50
Class 5A East Sub-state 3
Championship
Mill Valley 64, KC Wyandotte 63
Class 5A East Sub-state 4
Championship
Topeka Seaman 69, DeSoto 52
Class 5A West Sub-state 1
Championship
Goddard-Eisenhower 57, Andover 44
Class 5A West Sub-state 2
Championship
Wichita Heights 44, Emporia 36
Class 5A West Sub-state 3
Championship
Salina Central 40, Maize 30
Class 5A West Sub-state 4
Championship
Wichita Bishop Carroll 49, Topeka West 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Division 1 Sub-State
Semifinal
Caldwell 56, Pretty Prairie 41
Chase County 46, Centre 33
Clifton-Clyde 47, Washington County 44
Frankfort 48, Centralia 37
Greeley County 61, South Central 13
Hanover 75, Pike Valley 29
Little River 44, Lakeside 37
Rawlins County 65, Triplains-Brewster 51
Rural Vista 56, Flinthills 40
South Gray 52, Minneola 34
Southern Coffey 41, Chetopa 28
St. Paul 55, Lebo 29
Stockton 48, Dighton 42
Valley Falls 54, Doniphan West 30
Class 1A Division II Sub-State
Semifinal
Axtell 52, Wetmore 25
Bucklin 59, Ashland 43
Cunningham 46, Argonia 36
Hartford 61, Marais des Cygnes Valley 17
Hutchinson Central Christian 37, Elyria Christian 28
Moscow 39, Rolla 19
Northern Valley 70, Logan 46
Otis-Bison 47, Ingalls 38
Quinter 67, Pawnee Heights 38
South Barber 52, South Haven 40
Waverly 55, Crest 49
Wheatland-Grinnell 48, Cheylin 38
Class 3A Sub-State
Semifinal
Caney Valley 41, Southeast 38
Erie 48, Cherryvale 30
Eureka 68, Humboldt 52
Garden Plain 42, Cheney 31
Haven 53, Halstead 37
Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Riley County 38
Hesston 48, Sterling 46
Kingman 64, Conway Springs 34
Nemaha Central 48, Sabetha 36
Norton 47, Cimarron 23
Pleasant Ridge 45, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 35
Royal Valley 34, St. Mary’s 31
Russell 52, Beloit 49
Scott City 37, Colby 28
Wellsville 63, Council Grove 44
Class 6A East Sub-State 1
Championship
Olathe East 50, Blue Valley 33
Class 6A East Sub-State 2
Championship
Olathe South 53, Lawrence 47
Class 6A East Sub-State 3
Championship
BV North 51, Gardner-Edgerton 34
Class 6A East Sub-State 4
Championship
SM Northwest 48, Olathe Northwest 46, OT
Class 6A West Sub-State 1
Championship
Wichita South 42, Wichita Northwest 32
Class 6A West Sub-State 2
Championship
Derby 71, Dodge City 17
Class 6A West Sub-State 3
Championship
Manhattan 49, Hutchinson 40
Class 6A West Sub-State 4
Championship
Washburn Rural 56, Wichita East 35