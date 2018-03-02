Fire forces evacuation of Kansas State residence hall

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Students have been allowed back into their rooms at Kansas State University’s Wefald Hall following an early morning fire Friday.

The fire, reported to the K-State Police Department around 4:43 a.m., was extinguished by the hall’s suppression system. Students were evacuated to the nearby Kramer Dining Center.

Twenty-four students are being relocated because of water damage to their rooms.

A university employee inspecting conditions after the fire slipped on some standing water and was injured.

Five-hundred-and-forty students are housed in the coeducational hall, which was built-in 2016 on the west side of the Manhattan campus.