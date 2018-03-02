Derby police face increasing mental health calls

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Mental health is a growing problem in the United States. As resources continue to decline, the responsibility of recognizing mental illness turns from health experts to police officers.

Derby is no different.

According to Derby Police Chief Robert Lee, the department is responding to more and more mental health calls than in years past.

The 2017 annual reported showed 144 police reports made regarding people with potential mental health concerns.

For example, one Derby resident called police 185 times, resulting in 44 responses to his home, and the filing of 21 police reports.

The report also showed that officers responded to 15 attempted suicides and three completed suicides.

Chief Lee said the department frequently receives calls from people dealing with mental issues, but also from community members concerned about an individual’s behavior. The extreme number of calls places a significant demand on police resources, he added.

“I think we need to be out in front of the problem, look at what potential solutions are there , what long-term funding needs to happen,” said Lee “Funding is never a popular topic, but this problem isn’t going away.”

Lee would like to see the city be an advocate for those in the community who have severe and persistent mental illness.

He said he plans to talk to local organizations that work closely with the mentally ill to see what they need to get their job done.

“Many of those are short-staffed and the workload is incredible,” said Lee.

As for his officers, Lee wants officers to go through Crisis Intervention Training earlier in their law enforcement career. CIT is a 40-hour class taught by mental health experts.

“They’ll provide officers with best ways to deal with those folks with mental illness,” said Lee. “They’ll identify the different types of mental illness, things you should not do when you’re dealing with someone that may have a particular form of mental illness, things that may be a trigger for them, things that may be alarming to them.”

He believes the discussion needs to be started at the national and state level. Lee hopes lawmakers start to look at mental health in a serious way.

“These folks deserve adequate, professional recognition and treatment for their concerns,” said Lee. “I think it’s beneficial to the community as a whole when we probably need to step back, regroup and look at really how we provide services.”