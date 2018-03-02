Cotton fire continues to burn in Pratt County

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A cotton fire is continuing to burn in Pratt County. Thomas Collett sent KSN video of the fire.

Pratt County tells KSN News the fire started last night about one mile of Cullison.

Several fire units were dispatched to the scene. Crews thought they had the fire out, but wind caused it to restart Friday morning.

As of 11:20 a.m., the fire was mostly under control. The smoke continues to roll from the burr pile.

