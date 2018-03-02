Billy Graham laid to rest

NBC News Published:
(Photo courtesy NBC News)

(NBC NEWS) – After more than a week of mourning and memorials, “America’s Pastor,” Reverend Billy Graham, was laid to rest Friday at his library in Charlotte.

President Trump and Vice President Pence were among the more than 2,000 who attended Graham’s funeral

The service was filled with the tenants and traditions of the reverend’s life.

“He loved the Bible. It governed how he lived and how he died,” said Dr. Donald Wilton, Graham’s pastor.

The funeral was a celebration of Graham’s life and his calling.

“My father preached on heaven, told millions how to find heaven, he wrote a book on heaven and today he’s in heaven,” said Franklin Graham.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s