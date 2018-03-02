Area schools say they focus on safety and procedures after school threats

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We’ve reported on multiple threats recently to area schools. Friday we sat down with a couple of districts to see how they respond to concerns to ensure students and faculty feel safe.

School officials say it’s important to continue the conversation with students and parents after hearing about a threat. They focus on safety and specific procedures to hopefully prevent any further threat or violence.

It has happened at Valley Center Public Schools before.

“It’s not our first but it doesn’t happen quite often,” said Mike Bonner, Valley Center Public Schools Assistant Superintendent.

And Bonner says every time the threat is taken seriously and is investigated. He says if it involves a student or students, there’s typically school and legal consequences.

“They’re always removed for a short time period, some kids are removed for even longer,” said Bonner.

Time removed he says depends on the level of threat, and in some cases, a student can be expelled for close to a calendar year.

Bonner says during this time they communicate with their parents and try to connect them to resources for help. Wichita Public Schools’ safety director says their response is also situational.

“Sometimes these cases it’s had nothing to do with the, we’ve had people from another school make a threat against a school,” said Terri Moses, Wichita Public Schools Safety Director.

She says most schools are doing safety drills at this point and having conversations with students about threats. And for non-direct threats, she says they try to educate students on the topic.

“It’s going to be coaching, mentoring, talking to them about good social media practices, about how they deal with things, but when we get into the direct threat realm, that’s when it turns criminal and again we turn that over to law enforcement,” said Moses.

Moses says it’s also important for parents to have these types of conversations with their children about threats and what they say in school, outside of school, or online.