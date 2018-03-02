43 people arrested in Ford County on numerous drug charges

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said 43 people were arrested Thursday for various drug charges.

The Dodge City Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and Ford County Attorney’s Office completed a lengthy investigation targeting narcotics within Ford County. Communities impacted included Bucklin, Ford and Dodge City.

The operation resulted in 38 arrest warrants being issued and 43 people arrested.

Charges ranged from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and aggravated child endangerment.