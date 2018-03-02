43 people arrested in Ford County on numerous drug charges

By Published: Updated:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said 43 people were arrested Thursday for various drug charges.

The Dodge City Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and Ford County Attorney’s Office completed a lengthy investigation targeting narcotics within Ford County. Communities impacted included Bucklin, Ford and Dodge City.

The operation resulted in 38 arrest warrants being issued and 43 people arrested.

Charges ranged from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and aggravated child endangerment.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s