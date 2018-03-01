WPD Police Chief Ramsay visits Wichita schools to talk school safety

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Every year Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay visits schools to talk with students. Following the mass shooting in Florida, school safety was something the chief really wanted to stress.

Chief Ramsay is pretty comfortable talking with students, even when it’s not an easy topic.

“It is sad for me to even talk about this with you guys that you have to be worried about your safety in a school,” explained Chief Ramsay.

Since the Florida school shooting, the nation has been thrown into a whirlwind of controversy. Why didn’t the FBI act beforehand? Did the deputy who waited outside do enough?

“I guess for me in this position the one thing I have learned it is always best to wait for us to judge, or I judge, until we have all of the facts,” explained Chief Ramsay.

Though just students, Ramsay believes the men in Wichita schools can stop a shooter without political action.

“Before these incidents happen it almost always comes out that someone knew something,” said Ramsay. “If you are not comfortable, some people always get a little worried about contacting the police. Notify someone in the school you can trust, if not the police, but do it as soon as possible.”

WPD has seven school resource officers, usually one in each high school, but Ramsay would like to have more.

“Yeah. Part of it is just financial. One of our limitations is always around money and what we can do with what we have,” explained Ramsay.

So he’s counting on the students to watch out for eachother and be alert.

