WPD K9 following his nose to help search for Lucas Hernandez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many officers and responders from various agencies have helped in the search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

They’ve also used K9s in this search, including one K9 who specializes in finding human scents.

3-year-old Blue has walked trails in Chisholm Creek Park looking for Lucas with officer Joe Camp.

He’s found people before with his skill and they’re hope is to find people alive.

Blue works hours at a time tracking and following human scents.

And his trainer says, he’s good at his job.

“We’ve been successful, we continue to hope to be successful with finding people,” said officer Joe Camp, Wichita Police Department.

It’s why he plays a major role in the search for Lucas.

Other K9s have been searching for him, but Blue’s abilities are unique.

His training in live human scent discrimination allows Blue to get familiar with a person’s scent and find it, among many other smells.

“The well-trained dog in scent discrimination should be able to find a person even if there are hundreds of other people around such as river festival,” said Camp.

Camp says Blue can pick up a scent off of clothing, cell phones, shoes, and even car seats. And he’s able to find people after being gone for days.

“I’ve done trails four to five weeks old and been successful in them,” said Camp.

But Camp says the team can’t do it alone.

“Continue to call into the tip line with any information that they have about the whereabouts of Lucas so the detectives, Blue and I can follow-up on those tips,” said Camp.

That tip line for anyone with information on Lucas is 316-383-4661.

Police say to continue and call that number if you see or hear of anything having to do with him and the search.