Wichita working on impressing NCAA hoops visitors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s coming, soon. The NCAA basketball tournament will soon be in town, and the basketballs will by flying.

Officials at the airport are hoping actual flyers will be impressed. To help, they are planning a small hoops party.

“We do have some fun things planned. We are going to have a basketball game set up in the baggage claim area where people can compete,” says Valerie Wise, Eisenhower National Airport Marketing Manager. “And of course we’re going to have lots of signage welcoming visitors to Wichita. There are digital signs and posters and we will have information that will be given out at the information desk. So we will have a nice, warm welcome to Wichita.”

Outside the airport, downtown, they continue plans to make Wichita appeal to anyone who’s never been here. KSN talked to Jason Gregory, VP of Downtown Wichita, at the pocket park downtown. Gregory pointed to the BikeShareICT bikes as an example of how Wichita has changed over the years.

“So if I’m a visitor I can get on a bike and go anywhere around,” says Gregory. “But the other thing that we’ve tried to do is focus on making downtown more walkable. So you see art and you see activation of spaces with different things so I think we’ve been working on this for several years and it’s a whole host of different groups.”

Gregory points to Intrust Arena as the one big thing that should impress visitors. But, he says it’s the little things that also make an impression.

Wichita Arts & Cultural services director, John D’Angelo agrees.

“We have a vibrant arts culture here, and you really don’t have to look far to find it,” says D’Angelo. “From the new exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum that just opened… Cowtown will be open. I think there will be some people there as well as the Indian Center. We’re fortunate here to have a really rich arts and cultural background and I think people will find there is a lot of creativity that occurs within the city.”

Along with the permanent exhibits and cultural offerings, there are activities planned specifically for NCAA visitors on Commerce Street.

Also, the city now has nine different groups that have applied for temporary event sites during the NCAA tournament.

Now as city leaders finish some details like making sure transit continues to run smoothly, to party offerings at the airport, they also say they are doing their part. Now, mother nature cooperating would also be helpful.

“Weather has to cooperate,” says D’Angelo. “I think all the outdoor events certainly are counting on the weather to cooperate. And if it’s like this week, it will be great.”