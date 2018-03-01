Wichita donut shop loses $500 per day, owner blames construction nearby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When will construction in Wichita’s Old Town be completed?

Many drivers and area business owners have been asking that question for months. On Thursday, the city said the construction project on the Douglas Avenue and Hydraulic intersection should be near completion in five to six weeks.

“That five or six weeks will get us to substantial completion as far as getting the intersection back open to traffic. After that, we will have some of that landscaping and aesthetic work to be done,” said Wichita City Engineer Gary Janzen.

The news of the project completion couldn’t come soon enough for The Donut Whole owner Michael Carmody.

“Since the beginning of the road construction project, it’s been reasonably dire,” Carmody said.

Construction on Douglas and Hydraulic started in August of 2017. Carmody said donut sales have dropped to an all time low during that time.

“We have been down everyday on average like $500, so we are set to lose, compared to the previous years, about $100,000 over this period of time, give or take,” he said.

Carmody blames it on the limited access to his store.

“I think the first people you lose are those who come through every morning to get coffee and donuts through the drive up because of the convenience factor, so now those people are going down Kellogg and going down Second St. instead,” Carmody said. “People just start to avoid this part of town all together.”

“Honestly, when I was driving down the street I thought they had moved or something because the construction,” said Donut Whole customer J Price.

The Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, also located on the construction path, has fielded similar questions.

“We have had some slower days here and there. We’ve had some questions, some people asking if we are still open,” said Hopping Gnome Brewing Company Co-owner Stacy Ward Lattin.

Ward Lattin said overall sales haven’t been greatly affected by the construction. She adds she and her staff have tried to maintain a positive attitude and outlook on the project.

“We are definitely using social media to make it light-hearted knowing that it’s kind of a bummer right now, but as we get through it and we will get through it, it’s progress. It’s great for the city and we are going to get a patio out of the deal!” she said.

Like Ward Lattin, Carmody said he’s hopeful for the end product.

“It’s going to be wonderful once they’re finished,” Carmody said.

The City of Wichita told KSN it’s working as fast as it can to complete the project, however crews are behind schedule.

“We lost what we estimate to be three or four weeks right away, so in trying to catch up to that we were trying to gain on it, then we have had weather issues, so, so far we have had almost 30 days of weather delays,” Janzen said.

Janzen added this is a small setback for a much larger goal.

“It’s going to be a safer intersection. It’s more aesthetically pleasing. It’s easier to access. We are making pedestrian improvements. It’s easier for people to get there. It’s more efficient to get traffic and pedestrians through there,” he said.

The project will add left turn lanes, new signals, brick pedestrian crosswalks, sidewalks and landscaping enhancements.