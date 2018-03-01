Thursday Night High School Basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Augusta girls’ basketball is one of many Sunflower State teams that punched their ticket to a Saturday substate final game.

The Oriles had no trouble getting past Mulvane, beating the Wildcats 50-22.

Here are some other scores from around the state:

Girls’ Basketball

Andover Central 55 Rose Hill 48 F

Wellington 50 Field Kindley 41 F

Arkansas City 39 Winfield 36 F

Circle 56 El Dorado 10 F

Abilene 49 Wamego 37 F

McPherson 80 Buhler 36 F

Ulysses 58 Hays 45 F

Andale 56 Clearwater 16 F

Trinity Academy 59 Collegiate 48 F

Hugoton 47 Larned 36 F

Pratt 44 Holcomb 42 F