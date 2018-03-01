Thursday Night High School Basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Augusta girls’ basketball is one of many Sunflower State teams that punched their ticket to a Saturday substate final game.
The Oriles had no trouble getting past Mulvane, beating the Wildcats 50-22.
Here are some other scores from around the state:
Girls’ Basketball
Andover Central 55 Rose Hill 48 F
Wellington 50 Field Kindley 41 F
Arkansas City 39 Winfield 36 F
Circle 56 El Dorado 10 F
Abilene 49 Wamego 37 F
McPherson 80 Buhler 36 F
Ulysses 58 Hays 45 F
Andale 56 Clearwater 16 F
Trinity Academy 59 Collegiate 48 F
Hugoton 47 Larned 36 F
Pratt 44 Holcomb 42 F