The Remy Lemovou Story

Remy Lemovou’s dream was to go to school and play basketball in America. But when the Cameroon native tried to do just that at a program in Florida, that dream turned into a nightmare.
“I was so scared that I’m getting lost right now,” said Lemovou.
Remy’s former coach in Florida dropped him off at a bus station in Jacksonville. He waited fifteen hours. During that time, Remy texted South Head Coach Chuck Gunter, who got him a bus ticket to Wichita.
“That was a really big hope,” said Lemovou.
After Gunter’s wife gave the ok, Remy moved in. But had to meet guidelines.
“Getting up on your own for school. You’re going to be responsible. You’re gonna be accountable. And he’s caught on to everything pretty fast,” said Gunter.
Now on the court, Remy’s made a ton of progress.
“He’s gotten better on the offensive side. If you would have seen the way he shoot, to when he first came versus now you see a big difference,” said Gunter.
And when the two reflect on their relationship…
 “For me it’s just love. He loved me without even knowing about me,” said Lemovou.
“It’s almost like it was meant, it was meant for us to kind of meet,” said Gunter.

