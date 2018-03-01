Texas man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Great Bend

By Published: Updated:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Texas man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man in Great Bend in November of last year.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, Rodney Campbell Jr., 58, of Anderson County, Texas was arrested Thursday.

Campbell Jr. is accused of hitting James Zager, 65, with his car on November 29, 2017 and fleeing the scene of the crash.

After a lengthy investigation, authorities were able to identify Campbell Jr. as the driver of the vehicle that struck Zager.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

