Sedgwick County removed from ‘map of sanctuary jurisdictions’

Sedgwick County (KSN Photo)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter announced Thursday that Sedgwick County is no longer being considered a “sanctuary county.”

In a tweet posted to social media Thursday, Sheriff Easter said the Center of Immigration Studies informed the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office of the change.

A letter from the Center of Immigration Studies stated the following:

I am writing to let you know that we are removing Sedgwick County from our map and list of sanctuary jurisdictions. According to the documents you provided last year, and according to ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division, the county is cooperating with immigration enforcement authorities and is complying with federal law.

 

