Researchers say they successfully reversed Alzheimer’s in mice

WFLA Published:

(WFLA) — Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic say they have reversed the effects of Alzheimer’s disease in the minds of mice.

In a report, scientists claim they discovered the gradual depletion of an enzyme called BACE1 completely reversed the formation of amyloid plaques.

The animal’s cognitive function improved from shutting off that one enzyme.

“To our knowledge, this is the first observation of such a dramatic reversal of amyloid deposition in any study of Alzheimer’s disease mouse models,” said Dr. Riqiang Yan.

Scientists say the successful animal trial may bring hope to using the procedure to treat humans one day.

