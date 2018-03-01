‘Raise My Head’ grants scholarships as second chance for women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Carol Wilson is ready for her close-up.

The Wichita woman is a former drug addict and a survivor of human trafficking. She said she never received an honor in her life, because she did not set herself up for anything positive in her former life.

“I’m gonna feel like a kid in a candy store it’s gonna be great. This is the first time I’ve ever been recognized, for anything,” Wilson said.

Wilson is one of three women being honored by the Raise My Head foundation, a group that helps women who self-identify as wanting out of unimaginable life situations and into healthier ones. She says drugs took her family away from her and her sense of reasoning. Raise My Head and founding director Vicki Bond gave her that second chance.

“It’s been a beautiful thing I have a lot of access to resources and support that I didn’t have on my own, and if I had tried that on my own again, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” Wilson admits.

Wilson’s roommate Kristi Dean was also honored with a scholarship. Dean dropped out of high school when she was pregnant and also fell victim to trafficking.

“Most people when they hear sex trafficking, they assume pimps…but a lot of it is actually down on their luck, homeless and everything that end up selling themselves for just drugs or a place to stay, or shower, or eat, or money to survive on…and that was me, that was what mine was,” Dean said.

Dean is taking online classes to receive her high school diploma. Right now, stability is her goal but she eventually wants to own her own business and provide services for women who faced the horrors she did.

Vicki Bond and emcee city councilwoman Cindy Claycomb awarded Dean, Wilson and Alisha Custer with scholarships. Dean and Wilson also received computer equipment to pursue their respective degrees.

“It’s really special when you can offer something like that to someone. Carol (Wilson) said it best when she said, ‘tonight is all about me, I’m doing this for me, I get to honor me,’ and I think that’s very special because these women have never felt that before,” Bond said.

Wilson teared up when she received her certificate and recognition in front of board members.

“To have tonight reflect the positive reflection of my life is awesome…first I owe it all to God then I owe it to this, to Vicki Bond and this foundation,” Wilson said.

For more on Raise My Head, visit http://raisemyhead.org/