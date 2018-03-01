UPDATE: 6-year-old girl found safe after vehicle she was in was stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: The stolen vehicle has been located and the girl has been found safe.

Authorities found the child in the 2600 block of S. Osage.

Lt. Travis Rakestray with the WPD said the girl’s mother pulled into the Lost Sock Laundromat on Seneca. He said her daughter was sleeping in the back of the vehicle and she ran inside the laundromat for about 10 minutes. When the woman came back out to the parking lot she immediately noticed her vehicle was missing and she called 911.

Officers began a search in the area. Before they could get an AMBER Alert issued, officers located the vehicle in the 2600 block of S. Osage. The girl was still sleeping in the back of the vehicle.

“We had EMS check her out just to make sure, but she’s fine, she is reunited with her mother so I think there is a sigh of relief there,” said Lt. Rakestray.

Authorities believe the girl slept right through the entire incident and she didn’t know she was in any danger.

No suspect was found at the scene.

—

A vehicle has been stolen from a laundromat in Wichita and a 6-year-old girl was in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities say the vehicle is an white Escalade and it was stolen from the Lost Sock Laundromat on 921 S. Seneca. The tag of the vehicle is 391-KRW.

Police are searching for the vehicle now.