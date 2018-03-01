FBI offering $5,000 reward for information on bank robber

Capitol Federal Bank robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FBI is now offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a bank robbery last month.

On February 13, an unknown subject walked into the Capitol Federal bank located at 4000 E. Harry Street in Wichita. The suspect made an oral demand for cash and displayed a firearm. He left a black bag with a yellow smiley face on the bag at the bank, claiming the bag contained a bomb. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov

