What are liabilities of teachers carrying guns into schools?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The concept of arming teachers floated by President Donald Trump has caused an immediate reaction. Some in Kansas say before any meaningful discussion about teachers with guns, the liability issues have to be addressed.

“Just like anything else, there’s two main areas of law,” says Wichita attorney, Ian Clark. “You’ve got your civil liability. You’ve got criminal liability or culpability. Who is liable as far as potentially suing? There’s going to be the question, is the school liable for the acts of the teacher? And then they’re also going to look at the teacher and see if what they did in the situation was reasonable.”

Clark says the concept of keeping kids safe is the impetus behind the concept of arming teachers. But, he adds, there are other ramifications beyond legal. Clark asked about insurance.

KSN asked EMC Insurance Companies, a group that does liability insurance for many Kansas schools, about teachers with guns.

Spokesperson and Vice President of Corporate Communications, Lisa Hamilton said they addressed the concept specifically in Kansas when it comes to liability and insurance coverage.

“EMC respects the choice of each school district to ensure the safety of their children as they see fit,” says the statement from Hamilton. “We care about the safety and well-being of school children and have concluded that handguns on school premises pose a heightened liability risk. Because of this increased risk, we have chosen not to insure school districts whose policies permit handguns to be carried by non-security personnel.”

Clark says hired and trained security personnel can be seen in a different legal light than teachers or staff carrying guns.

“One of the concerns that we worry about here is, is that teacher hopefully and in theory trying to do something to save, to protect life, are they going to end up with some kind of criminal backlash?” asked Clark. “Are they going to get dragged into a courtroom and getting fingers pointed at them? Is it possible? Of course it’s possible.”

While no public school district was willing to confirm they have talked about teachers and guns in an official capacity, one state school board member says it would be the local school districts that would have to decide on teachers carrying guns on campus. Assuming a state law were to pass, allowing teachers to carry a gun on school grounds.

“Kansas has always been a local control state so if in fact the state would pass a law that says teachers could (carry a gun) I would say that would be a local control decision,” says State Board of Education member Janet Waugh. “Personally I don’t agree with the idea to arm teachers. That is my personal opinion and not that of the entire board. But, we are going to have a conversation about that at our board meeting next month because I believe these are areas we need to cover. And there’s many other areas we need to cover, like mental health.”

The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese in Wichita simply said, guns are not allowed on school grounds.

“We don’t allow any weapons in our schools now. Ever,” said Superintendent Bob Voboril. “That is the policy. But I know there will be a debate on safety and I hope it’s a respectful debate because people have such strong feelings on the issue.”

Clark says it’s an area of the law that will be cutting-edge for now.

“There are just so many questions about liability that have not been answered. There is some case law out there, but there remains many questions,” says Clark.