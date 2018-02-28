Wednesday High School Playoff basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Southeast and South boys’ basketball teams, as well as the Andover girls’ basketball team were among the winners tonight.

The Golden Buffaloes cruised past West, while the Titans needed overtime to get past Dodge City 79-76. Andover booked their spot in Saturday’s substate final with a hard-fought 62-58 win over Maize South.

Here are some other scores from around Kansas:

6A Boys’ Basketball:

Lawrence-Free State 62 Hutchinson 31 F

Wichita North 60 Manhattan 57 F

Topeka 61 Northwest 50 F

Washburn Rural 56 East 48 F

Derby 76 Junction City 34 F

Garden City 44 Campus 42 F

5A Girls’ Basketball:

Liberal 52 Great Bend 26 F

Goddard 45 Valley Center 33 F

Bishop Carroll 61 Topeka West 31

Heights 67 Emporia 60 F

Maize 47 Eisenhower 29 F

Newton 50 Salina South 23 F

Salina Central 61 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56 F