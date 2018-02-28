Two teens arrested for shoplifting at Wichita Kohl’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two teens for shoplifting at a Wichita Kohl’s store. It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of West Kellogg.

Officers arrived and found the teens fleeing from the store.

A 39-year-old man, who worked at Best Buy, saw what was happening and approached the suspects. One suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the man. They continued to flee.

Police caught up with the suspects. They were both arrested.

One suspect was booked for theft and an outstanding warrant. The other was booked for theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, and stolen property.