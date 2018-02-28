The Cederic Buckles Story

Cederic Buckles is a big part of Campus Basketball. As a team leader, he inspires coaches and teammates.

“Whenever we had an attitude of woe is me, or we felt sorry for ourselves, we just have to look at Cederic,” said his head coach, Chris Davis.

The Colts have that perspective, because of what Cederic experienced.

“Wow like it was a punch in the face at the time. I was lucky to find out at that time. Because any time I waited it could have been it,” said Cederic.

As an eighth grader, doctors diagnosed him with FSGS Nephrotic Syndrome, affecting his kidneys. He could have died if nothing was done. Both kidneys were removed. Put on dialysis, he needed a new kidney.

“Am I ever going to get a transplant? Am I ever going to get back to what I love to do which was play sports?” said Cederic.

And on a Sunday last May, he got his kidney! “He was really strong throughout all of it. I’ve never seen somebody fight as hard as he has. Because he was fighting for his life. And I’ve never seen that fight in anybody,” said teammate Federico Harvey. “Finally happy where I wanna be because I fought thru that for two, two and a half years and I’m finally going back to what I want to do…social life, school,” said Cederic.

As well as playing sports. Basketball was the first. And to protect his new organ, he wears this belt, a kidney belt.

“He embraces it because he goes out there and is very physical he doesn’t let anyone stop him he’ll bump you around he doesn’t care,” said Federico. “We tease him because it looks like a WWE belt that protects it looks like Rick Flair,” said Coach Davis.

Just last month, Cederic finally logged his first minute as a varsity player.

“It was really exciting I tried to score, but I didn’t get there but I was just happy to be out there on the court.”