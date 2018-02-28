St. Jude is ‘home away from home’ for one Jamaican mother and daughter

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Perhaps the only thing scarier than your child having a rare form of cancer is not being able to get the treatment they need.

That’s what a family from Jamaica faced when their 2-year-old daughter, Azalea, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma.

“When we knew what she had, the only thing in our mind was we wanted to get her to St. Jude because we knew that would provide hope for us,” said her mother, Simone.

Her wish was granted just hours after doctors found Azalea’s soft tissue tumor.

They traveled from Jamaica to Memphis, where they lived on the St. Jude campus for a year.

“They (Tri Delta Place) has a big sign when you go in that says, ‘Welcome Home,’ and that’s what it feels like,” said Simone. “It’s a home away from home.”

Azalea first went through chemotherapy to shrink her tumor before an operation to remove it.

“The surgery that was actually done to correct her cancer was the first ever done in the United States,” said Simone.

It’s a breakthrough in research that Azalea’s oncologist will share with doctors everywhere.

“Azalea, for me, holds a special place in my heart,” said oncologist, Beth Stewart. “I see this really excited 3-year-old. I see the future.”

“I’m so happy because it goes way beyond her, and what was done with her is going to help so many others kids, not just in the United States, but all across the world,” said Simone.

Azalea is now healthy and full of energy again, but she’s still flown back to St Jude every 3 months for a checkup; in fact, doctors will continue follow-ups until she’s 21 years old.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s