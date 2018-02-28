Something to stout about: local breweries weigh in on legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two bills made their way through the House today in Topeka, both would affect your local brewer.

House Bill 2470 would allow microbreweries within the state of Kansas to contract with other microbreweries for production and packaging of beer and hard cider, while House Bill 2475 clarifies the use of growlers, or sealed take-home containers of beer.

Aero Plains brewing in Delano has 16 beers on tap along with several taps reserved for brews from other brewers across town.

“When it comes down to it, a rising tide raises all ships. This is progress,” CEO of Aero Plains, Lance Minor said Wednesday of the legislation.

Minor explained that Senator Lynn Rogers (D-Wichita) actually contacted him earlier in the day for Minor to weigh in on the two bills. He says, Kansas is usually on the conservative side when it comes to alcohol laws.

Comparing breweries, Aero Plains falls on the larger side. So they could potentially brew and package other brews for microbreweries.

“It would be an alternative revenue stream for us…in the long run, it isn’t as lucrative for us as it could be, adding that additional link in the chain of production costs money, so it’s a good thing for a smaller brewery to kind of get some traction going so they can expand…show their product is out there in the market better which wouldeventually would help them grow into a bigger facility perhaps,” Minor said.

Local breweries have been using growlers for years. The legislation would not change how breweries package growlers, rather it would just clarify the language for the use of growlers.

Both bills passed through the House and are now headed for the Senate before landing on Gov. Colyer’s desk.