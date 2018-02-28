Sheriff’s detective charged with misusing public funds

LARNED, Kan. (AP) – A former western Kansas sheriff’s detective is charged with three felonies after an investigation into the theft of department funds.

Forty-three-year-old Jeffrey Allen King, of Larned, was charged Friday in Pawnee County with making a false information, misuse of public funds and felony theft of more than $20,000.

Ellis County attorney Thomas Drees, who is acting as the special prosecutor, said in a news release that the Pawnee County sheriff, who is King’s brother, asked the KBI to investigate in December. The release says King was placed an administrate leave in December and resigned from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office last week.

Authorities allege that the crimes occurred from January 2015 to October 2017.

King is scheduled to make his first appearance March 15.