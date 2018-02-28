Police, volunteers still searching parks for Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they searched another park for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

The latest was Chapin Park in the 2400 block of East MacArthur. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A person located a pile of rocks and dirt on the ground that had been recently disturbed and called police. Officers investigated with canines and nothing was found.

Police said the case is still active, but they have not planned for more searches.

“If we get information that leads us to search another area, we will utilize resources to search that area,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Meanwhile, more volunteers spent Wednesday morning searching Cottonwood Park in the 1300 block of South Armour.

“We’ve searched through creeks, trees, the park area, we’ve just been through everything we possible can to find him,” said Dusty McElwain, searching for Lucas.

Police said the tip line is still open if you have any information on Lucas’ whereabouts. It is 316-383-4461.

