Painters prepping woodwork, trim inside St. Jude Dream Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is one week left until you can reserve a ticket for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home.

Local contractors are busy building the home in northwest Wichita. It’s located at The Reserves at Sandcrest, near West 29th Street North and Hoover.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar stopped by the Dream Home for the second week on Kansas Today to check on its progress.

Last week, carpenters finished the last details on trim work in the home. The painters are now starting their work, which should take two-and-a-half weeks.

“There’s a lot of prep work that has to be done with the woodwork and the trim, especially because we’re doing the modern farmhouse style which is some painted trim,” said Cherie Cowgill of Nies Homes, the contractor building the Dream Home.

Cowgill said this home, in particular, is going to have more details than other Dream Homes.

“We added a lot of wood beams and trim details,” she said.

Once the painters finished prepping the woodwork, they’ll be able to start spraying the paint on the walls and trim.

According to Cowgill, this is her favorite Dream Home because of the glass, windows and outdoor living theme.

“Every room in this home, when it’s all finished out, is going to be cool. It’s going to have some special things in every room, just with the way we’re furnishing it and detailing it,” Cowgill said. “It’s going to be fun. There will be an adventure in every room.”

Multiple contractors are helping build the five bedroom, 4.5 bath home. For many, it’s their second or third year.

Concrete Materials Company is a local ready-mix company in Wichita. The company supplies all the concrete on the project — from the basement walls to the floors and slabs.

This is their third year helping out with the Dream Home.

The vice president of the company said he feels thankful and blessed to — once again — be involved in a project that is for a good cause.

He added he’s impressed by the community’s willingness to help the children of St. Jude.

“The community has really been fantastic over the last several years in terms of rallying around, not only the mission of St. Jude, trying to find a cure for children’s cancer; but ultimately the short duration of time with which we take to sell out tickets has just been incredible,” said Tim Zynda.

Tuesday was the first time Zynda and the Kansas St. Jude Dream Home chairman were able to look at the progress made inside the home.

“The house is tremendous,” said Bill Farha.

According to Farha, the home means children and families can continue to receive free treatment, travel, housing and food when they travel to the hospital in Memphis.

He added that he’s thankful for the contractors, like Nies Homes and Zynda, who help make the Dream Home possible.

“The house is almost donated, if not entirely,” said Farha. “I don’t think many Dream Home markets do that to that extent.”

St. Jude builds 30 Dream Homes every year, and Wichita is their second fastest-selling market.

You can reserve tickets for $100 each starting on March 7. There will be 11,000 tickets available. If they sell out, that means $1.1 million raised for St. Jude.

For more information about the St. Jude Dream Home, visit the Dream Home’s page on the KSN website.