Kansas company makes power poles, helps Puerto Rico with Hurricane Maria aftermath

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017, file photo, debris scatters a destroyed community in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. Still recovering from Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is getting a helping hand from an unlikely source, Moe from “The Simpsons.” The bartender from the animated comedy in a new YouTube video is seen fundraising after getting a warm message by San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been more than five months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, and the island is still trying to recover. It’s difficult when almost 200,000 people still don’t have power.

One Kansas company, in Ellsworth, is helping out by making power poles.

For about three months, Maico employees in Ellsworth, Kansas have been busy at work.

“The shop’s been running basically 18 hours a day almost everyday,” said Jeff Landon, Pole Division Project Manager.

But the team says they don’t mind the long days or getting their hands dirty. They know their efforts are helping put the lights on in a place needing it most.

“There’s still like a third of Puerto Rico that still doesn’t have power from September and these guys have been have been knocking it out for three months now and take a lot of pride in what they do,” said Landon.

They are part of a FEMA project and will make a little more than 2,500 poles to help the electrical infrastructure there.

But why Maico? Well, it’s what makes the company unique.

“We have one of the largest press breaks in the United States,” said Landon.

Landon says most of their work is actually sent out of Kansas, like their steel beams that are now part of the New York Giants practice facility.

They’re a hard-working group that Landon says like to get the job done.

“Had guys building them and kicking them out the other end just as fast as the material was coming through the door,” added Landon.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s