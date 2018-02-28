Former salesmen for Wichita car dealer accused of deception

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three former salesmen for a Wichita car dealer have entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the District Attorney based on allegations of deceptive and unconscionable acts and practices involving car sales.

The agreement between Angelo Jefferson, Barry Ristick, & David Ephrem, who were salesmen for Lucky 7 Used Cars LLC, 2759 S. Broadway, and the District Attorney’s Office called for the three men to pay $40,000 in civil penalties and $8,318 in restitution. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division alleged the men failed to disclose safety recalls, were not properly licensed, failed to provide titles to customers, and failed to honor warranties. The consent judgment was signed by Judge David Dahl.

The District Attorney reminds residents that safety recalls affect millions of cars and residents should inquire before buying a vehicle if the vehicle is subject to a recall. Residents can check their cars, trucks, and motorcycles for recalls at https://www.safercar.gov/vin. Recalls are free and repairs are covered by the manufacturer. Customers should also receive certificates of title within 60 days of vehicle purchase. Otherwise, a transaction between a customer and a business is void and customers are entitled to a full refund.

A civil action against Alonzo Anderson and Lucky 7 Used Cars LLC is still pending and jury trial is scheduled for May 14, 2018.

