Former drug addicts thank arresting officers years later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) What can two cops and two former drug addicts possibly have in common?

It’s a conversation has been 18 years in the making after two officers, now Sergeants, arrested David Gilkey and his wife Lynn.

“I have remembered it all these years,” says Lynn Gilkey.

“You were my obligations,” says Jess Hancock.

The night started with a bang.

“We are grateful that the door came down,” says David Gilkey. “With that much cocaine we had we don’t know if that could have been our last night on earth.”

That changed their lives for the better.

“God spoke to me in my sleep and told me I had a job to do,” says Gilkey.

The Gilkey’s now run a youth program, having helped hundreds of kids graduate high school.

“That is what it does when you leave a clean life you live a long healthy life,” says Sgt. Ed Browen.

It’s a life that started with Sgt. Browen and Sgt. Hancock.

Instead of having their door beat down on Wednesday, they opened it to police.

“I know for me I just wanted to say thank you,” says Gilkey. “We wanted to let you guys know through the grace of God allowing you guys to do your job it saved our life.”

