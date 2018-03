WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a large house fire in south Wichita.

The first call came out around 8:15 p.m. reporting the fire on Broadway in the area of Gilbert.

The fire is very intense and crews have already been pulled out of the house. It is unclear if anyone is in the home.

