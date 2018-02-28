Adult suspect arrested after threats made to Valley Center High School

By Published:
Valley Center High School (KSN File Photo)

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been arrested after a threat to Valley Center High School.

The superintendent sent a note home to parents saying that earlier today they were made aware by law enforcement of a criminal threat directed toward individuals at the school. It says at no time was the person responsible for the threat on school grounds.

Police say the suspect is an adult who was booked into jail Wednesday afternoon.

The situation is being handled in accordance with school district and law enforcement policies and procedures.

