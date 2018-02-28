1 killed, 1 hurt in train crash on Kansas railroad bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a train has struck and killed one person and critically injured another on a northeast Kansas railroad bridge.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the pedestrians were hit around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on railroad tracks that run behind a private residence near Tecumseh. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper B.J. Rethman says one person was dead when first responders arrived.

Multiple agencies, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee Heights Fire Department were at the scene.