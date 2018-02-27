Wichita tech expert warns social media users after hacker scare

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman is sending a warning to social media users after she said someone attempted to hack her Facebook account.

“I was very confused and I was kind of worried because I don’t know how something like this happens,” said Riley Terreau.

Terreau, 21, was at work when she said she got a notification on her cell phone.

“I randomly received these text messages from an unknown number, so I opened my phone and saw that I had my Facebook password changed. “It said that an unknown computer had accessed my account and changed my password,” she said.

Alarmed by what was happening, Terreau turned to her father and technology expert Bill Ramsey.

“The dad and the geek kind of kicked in in high gear,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey, the former Chief Technology Officer at CybertronIT and CybertronPC, immediately took Terreau’s cell phone and started to investigate.

“What really had happened was somebody from Saudi Arabia was gaining access to her account and we were just staying one step ahead of them by continuing to change the password before they could change her phone number or email address in the system. Had they been able to change her phone number, they would have received the texts and then they could have taken over,” Ramsey explained.

Ramsey was able to stop the person from getting into Terreau’s account by first changing her password to a much more secure and elaborate passphrase and then updating a number of her account’s security settings.

One of those was to choose several trusted contacts on Terreau’s Facebook profile. A trusted contact is notified if a person is ever locked out of their account. The trusted account is able to send a recovery code with a special URL to the profile owner to get back into their account.

“I also set up two factor authentication. Many people think it’s inconvenient, but it’s the number one best thing you can do,” Ramsey said. “You have two options. You can have it send you a text message with a code that you have to use every time you want to log in or you can set it up to use an authenticator app.”

Ramsey said the more secure a person’s account is, the less likely they are to fall victim to an online scam or hacker. However, he adds a cyber attack can happen to anyone.

“I can name probably 20 people in the last month that I know of that have had their accounts hijacked. It happens all the time,” he said. “You are only as safe as the company makes you and as safe as you take the time and go in and make yourself.”

Account Security Tips

Use a strong passwords or passphrase

Use two-factor authentication

Specify your trusted contacts

Close the accounts you’re not using.

Check your account activity

Delete third-party account connections

Keep your mobile apps updated