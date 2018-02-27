Tuesday Night High School Playoff Basketball Highlights and Scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Goddard Eisenhower, Maize and Bishop Carroll were all among the winners in Tuesday Night high school playoff basketball.

The Tigers held off rival Goddard 52-47, while Maize cruised past Great Bend 78-40 and Bishop Carroll did the same against Valley Center with a 58-37 win.

Check out some scores from around the rest of Kansas.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 2A Sub-State

Quarterfinal

Burlingame 62, Madison/Hamilton 48

Central Plains 52, Ellinwood 20

Hill City 54, Ellis 50

Hillsboro 64, Goessel 24

Inman 64, Marion 60, OT

KC Christian 79, Uniontown 53

Maranatha Academy 95, Oswego 32

Pittsburg Colgan 52, Heritage Christian 31

Pratt Skyline 66, La Crosse 50

Republic County 72, Solomon 43

Smith Center 41, Valley Heights 38

Spearville 62, Sublette 35

Yates Center 78, Pleasanton 39

Class 5A East Sub-state 1(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Pittsburg 70, Lansing 57

St. Thomas Aquinas 71, Highland Park 54

Class 5A East Sub-state 3(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

KC Wyandotte 58, St. James Academy 52

Mill Valley 75, KC Washington 38

Class 5A East Sub-state 4(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

DeSoto 40, Leavenworth 26

Topeka Seaman 72, BV Southwest 50

Class 5A West Sub-state 1(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Andover 65, Kapaun Mount Carmel 59

Goddard-Eisenhower 52, Goddard 47

Class 5A West Sub-state 2(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Emporia 63, Maize South 53

Wichita Heights 64, Salina South 23

Class 5A West Sub-state 3(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Maize 78, Great Bend 40

Salina Central 62, Newton 58

Class 5A West Sub-state 4(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Topeka West 83, Liberal 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Class 1A Division I Sub-State(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Dighton 57, Victoria 35

Doniphan West 50, Onaga 31

Lebo 50, Marmaton Valley 30

Little River 56, Rock Hills 23

Class 1A Division II Sub-State(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Tescott 13

Pawnee Heights 48, Western Plains-Healy 22

Wetmore 46, Linn 15

Class 3A Sub-State(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Beloit 64, Minneapolis 42

Caney Valley 55, Neodesha 48

Cheney 59, Wichita Independent 47

Colby 48, Southwestern Hts. 25

Conway Springs 49, Douglass 21

Council Grove 52, West Franklin 40

Eureka 50, Central Heights 14

Garden Plain 73, Belle Plaine 30

Halstead 58, Remington 42

Hesston 52, Hutchinson Trinity 44

Humboldt 34, Jayhawk Linn 24

Kingman 50, Chaparral 12

Nemaha Central 69, Hiawatha 12

Norton 45, Phillipsburg 34

Pleasant Ridge 58, Atchison County 48

Rossville 60, Silver Lake 39

Royal Valley 55, Oskaloosa 34

Russell 50, Hoisington 31

Sabetha 40, Horton 34

Scott City 53, Goodland 27

Southeast 55, Northeast-Arma 32

St. Mary’s 47, McLouth 23

Sterling 65, Lyons 38

Class 6A East Sub-state 1(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Blue Valley 54, SM West 34

Olathe East 67, KC Harmon 6

Class 6A East Sub-state 2(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Lawrence 57, SM East 34

Class 6A East Sub-state 3(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

BV North 52, SM North 32

Class 6A East Sub-state 4(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

SM Northwest 43, BV Northwest 34

Class 6A West Sub-state 2(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Derby 57, Wichita Campus 20

Dodge City 43, Topeka 34

Class 6A West Sub-state 3(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Hutchinson 46, Garden City 43

Manhattan 72, Wichita West 34

Class 6A West Sub-state 4(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Washburn Rural 65, Lawrence Free State 42

Wichita East 61, Junction City 28