Tuesday Night High School Playoff Basketball Highlights and Scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Goddard Eisenhower, Maize and Bishop Carroll were all among the winners in Tuesday Night high school playoff basketball.
The Tigers held off rival Goddard 52-47, while Maize cruised past Great Bend 78-40 and Bishop Carroll did the same against Valley Center with a 58-37 win.
Check out some scores from around the rest of Kansas.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Burlingame 62, Madison/Hamilton 48
Central Plains 52, Ellinwood 20
Hill City 54, Ellis 50
Hillsboro 64, Goessel 24
Inman 64, Marion 60, OT
KC Christian 79, Uniontown 53
Maranatha Academy 95, Oswego 32
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Heritage Christian 31
Pratt Skyline 66, La Crosse 50
Republic County 72, Solomon 43
Smith Center 41, Valley Heights 38
Spearville 62, Sublette 35
Yates Center 78, Pleasanton 39
Class 5A East Sub-state 1(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Pittsburg 70, Lansing 57
St. Thomas Aquinas 71, Highland Park 54
Class 5A East Sub-state 3(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
KC Wyandotte 58, St. James Academy 52
Mill Valley 75, KC Washington 38
Class 5A East Sub-state 4(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
DeSoto 40, Leavenworth 26
Topeka Seaman 72, BV Southwest 50
Class 5A West Sub-state 1(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Andover 65, Kapaun Mount Carmel 59
Goddard-Eisenhower 52, Goddard 47
Class 5A West Sub-state 2(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Emporia 63, Maize South 53
Wichita Heights 64, Salina South 23
Class 5A West Sub-state 3(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Maize 78, Great Bend 40
Salina Central 62, Newton 58
Class 5A West Sub-state 4(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Topeka West 83, Liberal 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Class 1A Division I Sub-State(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Dighton 57, Victoria 35
Doniphan West 50, Onaga 31
Lebo 50, Marmaton Valley 30
Little River 56, Rock Hills 23
Class 1A Division II Sub-State(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Tescott 13
Pawnee Heights 48, Western Plains-Healy 22
Wetmore 46, Linn 15
Class 3A Sub-State(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Beloit 64, Minneapolis 42
Caney Valley 55, Neodesha 48
Cheney 59, Wichita Independent 47
Colby 48, Southwestern Hts. 25
Conway Springs 49, Douglass 21
Council Grove 52, West Franklin 40
Eureka 50, Central Heights 14
Garden Plain 73, Belle Plaine 30
Halstead 58, Remington 42
Hesston 52, Hutchinson Trinity 44
Humboldt 34, Jayhawk Linn 24
Kingman 50, Chaparral 12
Nemaha Central 69, Hiawatha 12
Norton 45, Phillipsburg 34
Pleasant Ridge 58, Atchison County 48
Rossville 60, Silver Lake 39
Royal Valley 55, Oskaloosa 34
Russell 50, Hoisington 31
Sabetha 40, Horton 34
Scott City 53, Goodland 27
Southeast 55, Northeast-Arma 32
St. Mary’s 47, McLouth 23
Sterling 65, Lyons 38
Class 6A East Sub-state 1(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Blue Valley 54, SM West 34
Olathe East 67, KC Harmon 6
Class 6A East Sub-state 2(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Lawrence 57, SM East 34
Class 6A East Sub-state 3(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
BV North 52, SM North 32
Class 6A East Sub-state 4(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
SM Northwest 43, BV Northwest 34
Class 6A West Sub-state 2(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Derby 57, Wichita Campus 20
Dodge City 43, Topeka 34
Class 6A West Sub-state 3(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Hutchinson 46, Garden City 43
Manhattan 72, Wichita West 34
Class 6A West Sub-state 4(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Washburn Rural 65, Lawrence Free State 42
Wichita East 61, Junction City 28