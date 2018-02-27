Some Instant Pot models overheating

Instant Pot

Instant Pot said it has received a small number of reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating.

The company said it can result in localized melting damage to the underside of the product.

Instant Pot believes the problem only affects batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746.

The four-digit batch code is at the bottom right of the silver label on the underside of product.

Instant Pot has not yet issued a recall and said it is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company said it will be providing more information about how to receive a replacement product.

In the meantime, consumers with the affected models should stop using them immediately.

