Some high schools crack down on kids vaping on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – To vape or not to vape. Some smokers wrestle with the idea. But some school leaders say vaping is a no-go.

At Kapaun Mt. Carmel, school leaders are very clear that vaping can lead to suspension.

“This is certainly nothing new, and our kids are susceptible to temptations, even though we strive to hold our students to a higher standard,” says Kapaun Principal, Chris Bloomer. “Parents are concerned, and well, I think they are legitimate concerns. I think whenever you have students participating in what we would consider risky behavior, I think that’s a concern for parents. And I think that while vaping might seem new and different from smoking, I think it falls in a lot of the same vein as that and I think that it’s a threat to our student’s health.”

Parent Shonna Jones said her daughter has seen kids vaping at school. And she says she has had the vaping conversation with both of her kids, just as she would talk about smoking.

“Yes, both of them are athletes, and they’re seeing too many of their friends who have been vaping quite a bit, and they are starting to see it in their lungs. So my kids are like, they are not going to risk athletics for that,” says Jones. “I don’t think we know enough about vaping yet, the effects it’s going to have on our kids, long-term. But, I think it’s just as bad as smoking.”

Kapaun parent Carlos Castro says he believes vaping is not as prevalent at Kapaun as some others. But he says he is glad to see Kapaun Mt. Carmel taking an active role in stopping vaping just as they have done for years with smoking.

“I think they both are a danger, I guess,” says Castro on smoking and vaping. “I think they are equal. I mean, they are not good.”

Principal Bloomer says other schools have wrestled with vaping on campus and says his campus has not been an island.

“I think that our mission statement is perfect for our school, and we are dedicated to our kids,” says Bloomer. “Are our kids susceptible to these temptations? Sure. But, we are dedicated to the education of the to total person. We strive to overcome and create the best person possible in the image of Jesus Christ.”

And while the school holds to a strict moral code, they hold to a strict tobacco-free code as well. That includes Ecig, vaporizers and small devices that contain nicotine.

“On vaping devices, well, we are going to see it just as if they were using tobacco products, if they were smoking. It would be no different if they were smoking in the bathroom or smoking on campus or even in their car. That would be a violation of our tobacco-free campus,” says Bloomer. “If students are caught, yes, we would consider that a violation of our tobacco policy, and they would be suspended. And we would follow the natural steps that we would follow to any of those substances.”

Vape shop owners point out that vaping has been good for helping some to stop smoking. But, they say, they still ID anyone wanting to buy vape materials.

“A lot of elderly people come in and say, hey I’ve been smoking for 20-30 years. And they want to try this for about a week or so,” says Karl Tran, assistant manager at Lucky’s Vape Lounge in Delano. “To try to quit smoking. To try to quit smoking cigarettes.”

Tran says you do not have to be 18 to enter their shop since they sell snacks, but he says the have a strict ID card rule for anyone trying to buy vape products.

“We do ID all of them, just to be on the safe side,” says Tran.

Principal Bloomer says vaping may appear to be trendy, so he says school leaders remain realistic about kids. He says there’s no room for vaping on campus. He also points out that almost all “vape juice” has nicotine and the nicotine is derived from tobacco.

“So, we are a tobacco-free campus, and that is the standard,” says Bloomer. “I think that maybe there’s a rebellious nature of some teens and so they are going to participate in some of those risky behaviors. I think that we are always trying to educate our students to some of the ills that are our there with regards to drugs, alcohol, other forms of tobacco, things that could affect their health… how it could hinder their development overall, so, we’re trying to educate them and as situations arise. We handle them and, again, try to inform those students and their families and the steps that need to be taken to protect their children.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.