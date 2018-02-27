Shaq Morris getting it done for Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lot of Wichita State Shockers are starting to play their best basketball of the year as the regular season comes to a close. And that’s why it’s not surprise that WSU has won eight of their last nine games.

Markis McDuffie was the latest Wichita State player to have a breakout performance with his 26-point outing against SMU over the weekend. But through the ups and the downs, the one constant for Wichita State in AAC play has been Shaq Morris. The senior has scored in double figures in 10 out of his last 11 games, and has been the stabilizing force that Gregg Marshall has always known and hoped that he could be.

Wichita State next plays at Central Florida on Thursday. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.

