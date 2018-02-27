Sedgwick County Sheriff on detention deputy shortage: “We’re almost a whole shift down now”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Jail currently houses more than 11-hundred inmates.

However, the number of deputies who work at the jail is continuing to plummet.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says it’s a slew of reasons why they can’t keep jail deputies staffed at the jail.

He says the starting pay $15.97 an hour.

Easter says the norm over the past year and a half is to be short around 40 deputies, but he says that number has gotten worse.

“We are 58 people short in the jail, basically, being 58 short, we’re almost a whole shift down now, inside the jail,” said Easter.

He says a normal shift consists of 75 detention deputies.

Easter told KSN what he feels is the biggest issue with the staffing shortage.

“Our retention rate, what we are looking at is between that three and five year time frame is when most people are leaving,” said Easter.

Easter says when deputies leave, or call in sick, that puts the burden back on other deputies.

He says some are working 12 to 16 hour shifts, up to six days a week.

Deputy Sabrena Gresham has worked for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.

She says over time, she has noticed the number of detention deputies, like herself, dwindle.

“I’ve been here for 12 years and I believe my class had 17 in it and there are four of us left after 12 years,” said Gresham.

As for recruiting and adding more staff, Gresham would welcome the help.

“To be safe, if something happens, we have plenty of people that are able to come and respond to the pods when it is time for us to handle to take care of a situation,” said Gresham.

The issue of detention deputy staffing at the jail is one Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell says needs to be addressed.

“It doesn’t make sense to overwork these deputies, it also doesn’t make sense to pay for the overtime, when you could those savings and put that into higher starting wages,” said O’Donnell.

As for detention deputy pay, Easter says he is working to put in for raises for the deputies this year.

It is something O’Donnell believes himself and the four other commissioners would consider moving forward with, when they adopt their budget this Summer.