Oklahoma man accused of debit card scam in Nebraska, Kansas

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013 photo, a person demonstrates using a credit card in an ATM. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma man already accused in Nebraska of trying to scam a credit union into a $4,000 cash advance.

Court documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha say Sherman Clemons, of Oklahoma City, faces seven federal charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud and bank and credit union fraud. His state case attorney declined to comment Tuesday.

Clemons is accused of presenting bogus prepaid debit cards and identification at credit unions and banks in Wichita, Kansas, and in Lincoln and Bellevue in Nebraska. Federal prosecutors say the institutions suffered $25,000 in losses.

He’s pleaded not guilty to Nebraska charges of identity theft and attempted theft by deception and is scheduled to go on trial April 24.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s